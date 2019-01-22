Dem Rep. Peterson Calls on Democrats to ‘Give Trump the Money’ for Border Wall

Tuesday on KFGO’s “News & Views,” House Agriculture Committee chairman Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN) called on his Democratic colleagues to give President Donald Trump funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Peterson said, “The president got himself backed into a corner here you know, and I don’t know how he gets out of what’s going on. And our side, you know Nancy has got herself backed into a corner. You know I don’t know. I just don’t know how you get out of this.”

He added, “I told them the other day, I am a committee chairman, so I’m in the room with other leadership. I told them, ‘You guys are making a mistake. Give Trump the money.”

He continued, “I’d give him the whole thing that he wants and put strings on it so you make sure he puts the wall where it needs to be. Why are we fighting over this? We’re going to build that wall anyway, at some time.”

He added, “They don’t want to give them a win and Nancy doesn’t want to give him a win.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN