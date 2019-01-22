Hoyer: ‘Physical Barriers Are Part of the Solution’ – Don’t Think Democrats Will Vote for Trump’s Proposal

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said he doesn’t think President Trump will get any Democrats to vote for his immigration proposal, and that while he thinks the government needs to be opened prior to immigration negotiations, he does think “physical barriers are part of the solution.”

Hoyer said, “I don’t think he’s going to peel off any Democrats. They think the government ought to be open, number one. Number two, then there ought to be a negotiation. When you say he made a DACA offer and a TPS offer…he created those problems. He created problems. Now he says, well, I’ll solve them for you — or temporarily or partially solve them for you. That’s not negotiation.”

Later on, host Neil Cavuto asked, “Would you, Steny Hoyer, be open — you yourself, be open for wall funding?”

Hoyer responded, “Look, I think physical barriers are part of the solution.”

Hoyer later added that the government should be reopened, and then there should be negotiations on immigration.

