Sanders: Trump Accepted Invite to Give SOTU at House, ‘We’re Moving Forward Until Something Changes’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that the president accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) earlier invitation to give the State of the Union in front of the House and “we’re moving forward until something changes on that front.”

Sanders said, “Nancy Pelosi invited the president. He accepted. She cited security concerns as a potential reason to delay that. The United States Secret Service and DHS have addressed those concerns. And we’re moving forward until something changes on that front.”

Sanders discussed the prospects of having the speech take place somewhere else, saying, “I don’t know if there would be a place that all of those members would attend, but the president’s focus is on speaking to the American people. … And if Nancy Pelosi chooses to go in that direction, the president will continue to speak to the American people, and I’m sure that he’ll do that on that evening as well.”

