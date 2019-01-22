Sherrod Brown: If We Give into Trump, He Will ‘Throw Another Temper Tantrum’ Like a 2-Year-Old

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said Democrats cannot give President Donald Trump the funding he has proposed for a border wall to end the government shutdown because that would encourage the president to “throw another temper tantrum and shut down the government again a little like a 2-year-old wanting another cookie.”

Brown said, “I think it’s clear that Mitch McConnell has to do his job. Donald Trump thrives on this. We all know if he gets the $5 billion that he’ll do this again in six months and throw another temper tantrum and shut down the government again a little like a 2-year-old wanting another cookie, and crying and give him a cookie and he will do it again. I don’t see any question about that. A huge majority of Americans understand that is what’s happening.”

He added, “Mitch McConnell has to stand up and do his job. When I go through the Cleveland Airport, we have a lot of Coast Guard people in the area, and I see their service and how important it is. I talk to TSA at the airports all the time in Columbus and Cincinnati, and they are worried about—they have to go to their bank or their landlord, or how do you do childcare when you ask the people taking care of your children, ‘Could you wait three or four or five weeks until I pay you?’ These families are under such stress.”

