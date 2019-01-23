Gaetz: Trump’s ‘Going to Have to Use Emergency Funds’ on Border

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) stated that President Trump will “have to use emergency funds” on the border.

Gaetz said, “He’s going to have to use emergency funds at some point to get us out of this, Lou. … And so, we’re going to have to find funds that have been lawfully appropriated for barriers, for security, for national defense, and we’re going to have to use that money along the southern border. Because the Democrats won’t take a win-win.”

