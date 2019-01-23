Harris: We Shouldn’t Keep Troops in Afghanistan, Trump’s Troop Reduction Was Done Irresponsibly

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) expressed support for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and stated that President Trump’s reduction of the number of troops in the country wasn’t done in a responsible manner.

Host Rachel Maddow asked, “Do you think that we should keep troops in Afghanistan? The president seems to want to withdraw a large number of them, but it’s not clear that’s going to happen.”

Harris answered, “So, I do not. And I believe that we need to do it, though, in a responsible way, and that is not what the president has done. He has been conducting foreign policy through tweets, instead of what a commander-in-chief should do, which is understand the seriousness and the severity of one’s decisions, and then put the time and the effort into studying an issue, consulting with their experts, be it generals, be it foreign policy experts, be it ambassadors and members of the State Department, and our allies, to make a decision, instead of this approach that assumes that we’re the only one in the room, or that he’s the only one in the room.”

