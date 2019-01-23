Joy Behar: Lara Trump Is Marie Antoinette

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar compared Lara Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump’s son Eric, to French Queen Marie Antoinette who when told her subjects had no bread, she allegedly replied, “Let them eat cake.”

When asked about the 800,000 federal workers going without pay during the partial government shutdown, Lara told BOLD TV, “It is a little bit of pain but it’s going to be for the future of our country, and their children and their grandchildren and generations after them will thank them for their sacrifice.”

Behar said, “Speaking of storming the Bastille, Lara Trump doesn’t think it’s any big deal. It’s like Marie Antoinette, ‘let them eat cake.’

Sunny Hostin said, “She said, ‘We get that this is unfair to you,’ meaning the government workers, ‘but this is so much bigger than any one person. It’s a little bit of pain, but it’s going to be for the future of our country.'”

Meghan McCain interjected, “That’s such a bad look. It’s just such a bad look.”

Hostin added, “I just feel like if you are a millionaire’s wife, you may not understand that there are families that can’t afford to feed their children.”

Behar quipped, “She is married to him she knows pain.”

