MSNBC’s Matthews Wonders if Kamala Harris Will Appeal to Black Voters — ‘Is She Seen as African-American?’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews wondered aloud if Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will appeal to black voters in the 2020 presidential election due to her being mixed Jamaican and Tamil Indian.

“Is she seen as African-American?” Matthews asked Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons about Harris after pointing out how her campaign color scheme copied Shirley Chisholm’s when she became the first major-party black candidate to run for president.

Simmons responded, “Yes, she’s African-American. … She’s really planting her feet in the African-American community and I think she’s going to be a very strong candidate. Now, Cory Booker is also going to do the same thing.”

“Is he running? He’s another B, where is he?” Matthews interrupted. “One of the Bs, and he’s not in there. When’s he coming in?”

