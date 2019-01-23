NBC’s Guthrie to Covington’s Sandmann: ‘Do You Think If You Weren’t Wearing That Hat This Might Not Have Happened?’

Wednesday on NBC’s “Today,” show co-host Savannah Guthrie suggested Covington Catholic High School’s Nick Sandmann, one of the youths videoed in an what had been described as a confrontation with so-called Native American activist Nathan Phillips, provoked the incident by wearing the red “Make America Great Again” hat that was made famous by President Donald Trump.

In her one-on-one interview with Sandmann, Guthrie asked if Sandmann and his classmate weren’t wearing the hat if he thought things might have been different.

Partial transcript as follows:

GUTHRIE: As for those red “Make America Great Again” hats that some students were wearing, Sandmann says he bought his that day from a street vendor in Washington. Do you think if you weren’t wearing that hat this might not have happened or it might have been different? SANDMANN: That’s possible, but I would have to assume what Mr. Phillips was thinking, and I’d rather let him speak for why he came up to us.

