Pelosi: Trump Is Holding the American People Hostage to a ‘Campaign Applause Line’

Wednesday while addressing the United States Conference of Mayors, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump is holding the “American people hostage” to a “campaign applause line.”

Pelosi was referring to the audience at campaign rallies cheering for Trump’s proposal to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pelosi said, “Sadly, with this shutdown, the White House is not showing respect for the American people. The senseless and prolonged shutdown is inflicting chaos across the country.”

She continued, “It is really unfortunate that not only is the president holding the American people and America’s workers hostage, he is holding the Republicans and the Congress of the United States hostage. Not all of them. Some of them understand what it means in the lives of American people. We hope that more of them will. ”

She added, “Congressional Democrats support smart, effective border security, but we do not support the president holding the health, safety, and paychecks of the American people hostage, again, to a campaign applause line. There is serious and justified concern that this president would shut down the government any time he does not get his way legislatively. That is why we must hold the line on this shutdown and government. That is one of the reasons.”

