Rep. Katie Hill: ‘Completely Amoral Precedent’ — Trump Is ‘Trying to Intimidate a Witness’

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “trying to intimidate a witness” by tweeting about his former lawyer Michael Cohen’s family.

Hill said, “I can imagine he is scared for his family. The fact that we have a sitting president who is trying to intimidate a witness who is coming before Congress is completely unacceptable, that his lawyer is doing it is absolutely shameful, and we cannot let that stand.”

She added, “That is a completely amoral precedent to set by the president. And so, one way or another, he is going to testify before Congress, and we have to make it clear that this is not something we are going to tolerate, no matter what.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN