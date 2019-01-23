Sarah Sanders: Idea That the WH Isn’t Accessible ‘Absolutely Laughable’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday shot down the idea that the White House was not “accessible” to the media, calling it “absolutely laughable” in an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

“Look I take questions from reporters every single day,” Sanders argued. “The idea this White House isn’t accessible to the press is absolutely laughable. I’ve done over 100 briefings, answered thousands of questions for members of the press. I stopped last night after I finished an interview where I took questions and took more questions from a gaggle of reporters standing outside the building behind me. I’m sure I’ll do that again here in a few minutes. The president takes questions nearly every single day from reporters. And we’re on call almost 24 hours a day.”

“The idea that we’re not answering questions is absolutely absurd,” she added.

Sanders went on to say President Donald Trump does not like the decorum of the press briefings in the White House because they are in the “business of getting information to the American people” rather than “making stars out of people that want to become contributors on CNN.”

