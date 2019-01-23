Warren: Trump Trying to Use Unspent Puerto Rico Relief Funds for His ‘Monument to Hate’

While speaking to CNN Tuesday from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) accused President Donald Trump of trying to use unspent Puerto Rico relief funds to “build a monument to hate on the southern border.”

“Donald Trump won’t even pay the people of Puerto Rico the courtesy of acknowledging the deaths of the people they love,” Warren lamented. “Now that he’s caught in this fight to try to find funding to be able to build a monument to hate on the southern border of the United States, he looks over to Puerto Rico to see if he can take away unspent dollars that were designated for relief efforts. That’s just fundamentally wrong.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent