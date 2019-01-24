Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Has My Ear But Not My Hand

Wednesday night on Capitol Hill, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-HI) told TMZ she will listen to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address but she will not attempt to shake his hand.

When a reporter asked if she would be in the “front row, extending your hand,” at Trump’s eventual State of the Union Address to Congress, Ocasio-Cortez said, “You know, probably not my hand, but I’ll be there, and I’ll be present to see and listen to what’s going on.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN