Brzezinski on SOTU: Trump ‘Backed Down,’ ‘Folded’ to Nancy Pelosi

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Mika Brzezinski reacted to President Donald Trump delaying his State of the Union speech until after the partial government shutdown is over.

There was a chance Trump was going to give the speech at another location after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) disinvited him over the shutdown, but he ultimately decided to wait until the government reopened so he could give the State of the Union in the House chamber.

As a result of Trump’s decision, Brzezinski said the president “backed down” and “folded” to Pelosi.

“[A]ir trafficker controllers are working 60 hours a week without pay, FBI agents say they’re losing ground in terror investigations, prison guard shortages, food stamps in limbo, the TSA understaffed,” Brzezinski noted. “And there could be zero economic growth this quarter – zero – if the shutdown lingers.”

She continued, “With that as a backdrop, President Trump just backed down. He folded to Nancy Pelosi and in the proxy fight over the State of the Union. The president blinked first and the House Speaker just doubled down in a late-night tweet.”

