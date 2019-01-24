CNN’s Joan Walsh: Trump Showing ‘His Own Sexual Insecurity’ by Attacking Schumer for Loyalty to Pelosi

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” network contributor Joan Walsh took a jab at President Donald Trump for questioning Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) allegiance to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) throughout the federal government shutdown saga.

Walsh argued it was instead Trump showcasing his own “sexual insecurity” through projection.

“Not a random word,” Walsh said. “He is projecting wildly. He is trying to emasculate Chuck Schumer. But Chuck Schumer is man enough to know he needs to stand by Nancy Pelosi. She knows what she is doing. There is no daylight between Schumer and Pelosi. They are both doing this correctly. But the president is showing us his own sexual insecurity by saying something like that about Chuck Schumer. It is kind of gross, but we expect no different.”

