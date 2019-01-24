Cohen Attorney Lanny Davis: ‘Michael Cohen Will Speak — They Will Not Thwart This Truth Coming Out’

Thursday, ABC’s “Good Morning America” aired an interview host George Stephanopoulos held with Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis that addressed Cohen’s claims that President Donald Trump and his attorney, Rudy Guiliani, are threatening him.

Along with the claims, Davis instructed Cohen to postpone his testimony before Congress next month.

But Davis said his client will indeed speak before serving his sentence.

“If they subpoena Mr. Cohen, will he comply?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“We have to decide that because of lots of legal issues, including his cooperation with the special counsel and other prosecutors. However, will say this: Make no mistake, Michael Cohen will speak,” he told Stephanopoulos. “They will not thwart this truth coming out.”

