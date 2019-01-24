GOP Rep. Brooks: SOTU Postponement a ‘Victory for the Democrats’

In a Thursday interview on Birmingham, AL radio Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) commented on President Donald Trump’s decision to postpone the State of the Union address until after the partial government shutdown concludes after a bout with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who disinvited the president from using the House chamber.

Brooks acknowledged Pelosi’s right to delay the speech, but said Trump should have done the State of the Union in a different venue.

“The symbolism of what just transpired definitely helps the Democrats because it is a victory for the Democrats,” Brooks declared. “I think you’re going to see the Republicans weaken a little bit, I think you’re going to see the Democrats strengthen a little bit. And the net result will be thousands of Americans each year will still lose their lives because of the conduct of illegal aliens or because of the drugs that are being shipped over and through our porous southern border.”

Brooks added that it is “imperative” Trump directly communicates with the nation so he can address the “national emergency” at the border.

