GOP Sen. Collins: ‘My Best Guess’ on Shutdown ‘Is the End Is in Sight’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) stated that her “best guess” on the government shutdown is that “the end is in sight.”

Collins said, “My best guess is the end is in sight. I hope it will be by the end of next week. I am just sick that this has gone on so long. And that’s why I supported both proposals today, and I’ve co-sponsored a Democratic bill to have a three-week or a two-week continuing resolution that would reopen government while we continue to negotiate the border security issue.”

