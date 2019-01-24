GOP Sen. Hoeven: ‘We’re Close’ to Shutdown Resolution

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) said he believes that “we’re close” to negotiating a solution to end the government shutdown.

Hoeven said, “I think we’re getting closer. … Now, we need to stay at this until we get it done. We’ve got negotiations going on. Let’s keep negotiating and keep voting and get something done. I believe we can do it. I believe we’re close. It should include, not only funding the remaining 25% of government, but also, securing the border. But we’re close. Let’s get it done.”

