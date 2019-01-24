Kamala Harris: Death Penalty Is ‘Extremely Flawed’ — Disproportionately Applied to Men of Color

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she would welcome a debate on the death penalty if she were the 2020 Democratic nominee for president.

When asked if she is opposed to the death penalty, Harris said, “I’ve been my entire life and still am.”

She continued, “I believe that the death penalty is extremely flawed as a system. I have always been opposed to the death penalty.”

She added, “On the issue of a national debate, absolutely. Listen, we are talking about a system that creates a final punishment without any requirement that there be DNA to prove it. If there is DNA, it may prove it, but you don’t need DNA. It is a system where it has been fundamentally proven to be applied to African-American and Latino men and poor men disproportionately for the same kind of crime.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN