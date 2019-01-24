Lieu: I Won’t Vote for a Short-Term Funding Bill That Contains Down Payment on Wall

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated he wouldn’t vote for a bill to reopen the government for a few weeks that contained a down payment on wall funding and stated that the president can’t be allowed to use a shutdown as a negotiating tactic.
Anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “[W]ould you, as a member of the House, vote for some sort of temporary spending bill that would reopen the government for the next two or three weeks, if it included a few hundred million dollars for a border wall?”
Lieu answered, “Absolutely not. The principle at stake here is that we cannot allow Donald Trump to use the harm of a government shutdown as a negotiating tactic. We cannot allow any party or any person to take our federal government as a hostage and then extract a ransom. We will not pay that.”
