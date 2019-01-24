Phillips: Covington Catholic Youth’s Response ‘Coached and Written Up for Him, Insincerity, Lack of Responsibility’

Thursday on NBC’s “Today,” so-called Native American activist Nathan Phillips offered up his side of the story about an incident in Washington, DC near the Lincoln Memorial last Saturday involving him and school children from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky.

Nick Sandmann, the high school student at the center of the saga, appeared on NBC’s “Today” a day earlier, to which Phillips called it “coached and written up” among other criticisms.

“Coached and written up for him, insincerity, lack of responsibility — those are the words I came up with,” Phillips said. “But then I went to go pray about it. I woke up, woke up with this forgiving heart. So, I forgive him.”

