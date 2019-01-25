Ana Navarro Celebrates Stone Arrest: ‘Bye Bye, Baby! Karma Is a Bitch’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” guest co-host Ana Navarro celebrated the news that Roger Stone was arrested early in the morning by the FBI.

Navarro said, “I am just so damn happy this guy is indicted and arrested. He is a horrible human being. He is a thug. He is a bully.”

She added, “Bye bye, baby! Karma is a bitch.”

Meghan McCain called Stone “a bastard from hell who deserves everything he’s going to get.”

She added that Stone is “a traitor who should rot in jail.”

