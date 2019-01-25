Clapper: White House Denials on Stone Indictment ‘Don’t Pass the Giggle Test’

Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, also a CNN contributor, discussed the news that Roger Stone was arrested early in the morning by the FBI.

Clapper said, “I think clearly it does show a connection, coordination, synchronization, whatever you want to call it. I might just mention what I wrote about in my book, which is the striking parallels and similarities between what the Russians were saying and doing and what the Trump campaign was saying and doing, particularly and specifically about Hillary Clinton.”

He continued, “I think the White House denials are getting increasingly hollow and they simply don’t pass the giggle test. I think to assert that this has nothing to do with the president, either as a president or as a candidate, or the White House is just silly.”

