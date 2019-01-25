CNN’s Bash: ‘There Is a Four Letter Word to Describe What We Just Saw, and That Word Is Cave’

Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” network political correspondent Dana Bash said President Donald Trump’s deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government was a “cave.”

Bash said, “There’s a four letter word to describe what we just saw, and that’s ‘cave.’ There’s no other way to describe it. The president caved after, as you said, more than 30 days, after all of the real, real-world ramifications he hasn’t gotten a dime for his wall, but it’s because things have gotten so bad obviously.”

She added, “We know that not just from common sense but from reporting that he realized he didn’t have a choice, but to do exactly what Democrats had been asking him to do since day one. ‘You want to have a negotiation, Mr. President, Great, we’ll have a negotiation, but let’s reopen the government first and then have the negotiation.’ That is what’s happening now. It is exactly what was asked of him by Democrats and some Republicans to be fair back when the shutdown began.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN