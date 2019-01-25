CNN’s Gloria Borger: Trump Reopening Government Was a Complete ‘Capitulation’

Friday on CNN’s “OutFront,” network chief political analyst Gloria Borger said President Donald Trump’s deal to reopen the federal government was a complete “capitulation.”

Borger said, “I was looking at the ‘Art of the Deal,’ and I missed this chapter about the great negotiation that never happened here. This deal that the president got today is one that he could have gotten three weeks ago. This is what the Democrats were proposing when they said just reopen the government and then let’s talk about negotiating what we want to do on immigration reform. You know, afterward, and this is what has occurred, the president tried everything. As Kaitlan was saying, Mitch McConnell warned him. You’re going to start losing your Republicans. Not only were his personal poll numbers going down, but people inside the White House were panicking there was no way out of this. And so this wasn’t really a negotiation as much as it was a capitulation, complete by the president.”

