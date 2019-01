On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” author and columnist Ann Coulter argued that the way to “get” President Trump is the fact that “he promised” a wall “for 18 months and he lied about it.”

Coulter said, “You want to get Trump? I’m telling you how to get Trump. He promised something for 18 months and he lied about it. That’s how you get Trump. It’s not this Russia nonsense.”

