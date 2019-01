On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) declared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “the master negotiator.”

Meeks said, “Nancy Pelosi is the master negotiator. She said all along that we needed to get back to the table only when the American people get back to work. That’s what’s happened, from the beginning. So, we could have avoided all of this if he had just listened to Nancy Pelosi in the beginning.”

