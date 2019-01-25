Dershowitz: Stone Indictment Based on Crimes Committed as Result of Russia Investigation, Not Collusion

In a Friday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz weighed in on Roger Stone’s arrest by the FBI.

Dershowitz said Stone’s indictment is “typical” from FBI special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation because it is a crime that was committed as a result of the investigation rather than as a crime of collusion.

“[Mueller] has found almost no crimes that occurred before he was appointed special counsel. He was appointed special counsel to uncover crimes that had already occurred. He has virtually failed in that respect in every regard,” argued Dershowitz. “Almost all of his crimes that he’s indicted people for are crimes that resulted from his investigation: false statements, tampering with the witnesses, obstruction of justice.”

He continued, “[T]hese are crimes that are generated by the investigation — it doesn’t make them any less criminal, but it really means there has been a failure to uncover the basic crimes for which he was appointed, namely, before he was appointed was there illegal collusion, illegal conspiracy with Russia? We don’t find that.”

Dershowitz explained the reasoning behind arresting people like Roger Stone and Paul Manafort is to try “to get people to sing” against the real target of the investigation, President Donald Trump.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent