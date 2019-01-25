Dobbs: Trump ‘Got Rolled’ – ‘A Victory for Nancy Pelosi’

On Friday’s edition of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” host Lou Dobbs stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) won the shutdown battle and President Trump “got rolled on this.”

Dobbs said, “I’m an animated, energetic supporter of this president. But you’ve got to call it as it is. This president said it was going to be conditional border security, building that wall, and he just reversed himself. That’s a victory for Nancy Pelosi. It will be perceived as such on every television monitor and screen in the country. And to deny it is to try to escape from reality.”

Dobbs later added that Trump “got rolled on this.”

(h/t Mediaite)

