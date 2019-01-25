Fmr CIA Director John Brennan on Stone Arrest: The Shoes Yet to Drop ‘Going to Be the Most Profound’

Friday, former CIA Director John Brennan reacted on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone’s early morning arrest, predicting more shoes were going to drop.

Brennan said the names yet to drop “are going to be the most profound.”

“[T]here was an extensive effort to try to influence the outcome of the election that involved the Russians, that involved U.S. persons and that may have gone to the very top of the Trump campaign,” Brennan said. “And so I think the shoes that are yet to drop are going to be the ones that are going to be the most profound and that will hit the people at the top of the organization.”

Brennan added that “people at the top of the organization” could include Trump.

