Maher: I Think Trump’s ‘Plotting’ ‘Wag the Dog’ War

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he thinks President Trump is scheming to go to war to distract from his defeat in the shutdown fight, the arrest of former adviser Roger Stone, and his poor poll numbers.

Maher said, “My question, what country are we going to go to war [with] to get our mind off this? Because I feel like that’s what he’s plotting, that’s the only card he has left, is to distract us with wag the dog.”

