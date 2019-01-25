Maher: Stone’s Arrest Was ‘Over-the-Top’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the arrest of former Trump adviser Roger Stone “was an over-the-top arrest.”

During an interview with author and columnist Ann Coulter, Maher stated, “Roger Stone was arrested. I would agree with you, it was an over-the-top arrest.”

He continued, “[W]e’ve all seen the clips on the news recently, [of Trump saying] I had no contacts with Russia…we know that that’s a plain lie. That’s kind of a consequential lie, isn’t it? Now that we know he was trying to build a tower in Moscow up until the election.”

