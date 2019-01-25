Pelosi: ‘Our Unity Is Our Power,’ and Maybe Trump ‘Underestimated’ That

During a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that the Democrats’ “unity is our power, and that is what maybe the president underestimated.”

Pelosi began by answering a question on whether she would rule out money for a wall by stating she’s been “very clear on the wall.”

She continued, “In our caucus, the beauty of it is the mix. And I always say, when people say to me, oh, you’re so good at organizing your caucus. No, I don’t unify our caucus. Our values unify us. And I’m sure it’s the same in the Senate. And the fact is, is that our diversity is our strength. The differences of — in so many different ways, including differences of opinion, that’s our strength. But our unity is our power, and that is what maybe the president underestimated.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett