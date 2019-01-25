Sarah Sanders: Roger Stone’s Arrest ‘Has Nothing to Do with the President’

. @JohnBerman : “Did the President direct someone to contact Roger Stone about stolen emails?” @PressSec : “The specific charges that have been brought against Mr. Stone don’t have anything to do with the President.” Berman: “We don’t know that, though.” https://t.co/RkK5V8tHdD pic.twitter.com/VXP8ciHloK

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and CNN “New Day” host John Berman battled Friday over President Donald Trump’s involvement with Roger Stone, who was arrested early in the morning by the FBI.

Sanders said Stone’s arrest has “nothing to do with the president and certainly nothing to do with the White House.”

Berman grilled Sanders, asking, “Did the president direct someone to contact Roger Stone about stolen emails?”

Sanders explained she is not an attorney, but said, “The specific charges that have been brought against Mr. Stone don’t have anything to do with the president.”

“We don’t know that, though,” Berman argued.

“Look, I know that the charges are about whether or not he gave false statements and that’s on that individual,” Sanders explained. “That has nothing to do with the president.”

