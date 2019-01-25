Stone: Mueller Charges ‘Relate In No Way to Russia Collusion’

Friday after being arrested and charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Roger Stone told reporters outside the courthouse that his charges “relate in no way to Russian collusion, Wikileaks collaboration, or any other illegal act in connection with the 2016 campaign.”

Stone said, “I have always said, the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about. After a two-year inquisition, the charges today relate in no way to Russian collusion, Wikileaks collaboration, or any other illegal act in connection with the 2016 campaign. I am falsely accused of making false statements during my testimony to the House Intelligence Committee. That is incorrect. Any error I made in my testimony would be both immaterial and without intent.”

As the crowd chanted “lock him up,” Stone continued, “I find it disturbing that the special counsel office released a press release prior to informing my attorneys that I would be charged today. This morning, at the crack of dawn, 29 FBI agents arrived at my home with 17 vehicles with their lights flashing, when they could simply have contacted my attorneys, and I would have been more than willing to surrender voluntarily. They terrorized my wife, my dogs. I was taken to the FBI facility, although I must say the FBI agents were extraordinarily courteous. I will plead not guilty to these charges. I will defeat them in court. I believe this is a politically motivated investigation. I am troubled by the political motivations of the prosecutors. And as I have said previously, there is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself.”

“I look forward to being fully and completely vindicated,” he added.

