Watch: CNN Footage of Roger Stone’s Arrest by the FBI

CNN producer @davidgshortell describes the moment Roger Stone was taken into custody by the FBI. The longtime Donald Trump associate has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller https://t.co/wUJEIkKDTw pic.twitter.com/AJ3JWWSHs3

Early Friday, CNN cameras were on hand to capture the FBI raid and arrest of political operative Roger Stone, who was charged by the Robert Mueller’s Justice Department special counsel probe and indicted by a grand jury on seven counts, which include obstruction, false statements and witness tampering.

The video was captured by a CNN crew that included the network’s crime and justice reporter David Shortell at Stone’s home in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. According to Shortell’s CNN colleague Kaitlan Collins, Shortell went to Stone’s home given the “unusual grand jury activity” in Washington, DC on Thursday.

That would be @davidgshortell. He said on air that he got to Stone's house early this morning after they noticed some unusual grand jury activity in Washington yesterday. https://t.co/4ohoaMTdCe — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 25, 2019

