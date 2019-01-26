Brooks: Shutdown Resolution ‘Total Victory for the Democrats’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the shutdown resolution “is a total victory for the Democrats.” He added that he believes the odds of another shutdown are low.

Brooks said, “The Democrats have this big triumph. … [I]t is a total victory for the Democrats.”

Brooks continued, “His [President Trump’s] poll ratings have dropped to 37 percent. I saw in one poll today, 34 percent, which is an all-time low. And now they’re likely to go a little lower, by the way. Because now his base is a little upset with him. And you think, three weeks in advance — I would say this to federal workers — the Democrats are feeling great about themselves. If Donald Trump wants to bring this on again, they’re happy. If — the Republicans are miserable. They never want to come back to where they are right now. And so, the odds that we will have another shutdown strike me as low. And it would be — for Trump, it would be suicidally low to — just to try this again.”

