Dem Chief Deputy Whip Kildee: I’d Be Open to Some Wall Funding

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” House Chief Deputy Democratic Whip Dan Kildee (D-MI) stated that “a wall from sea to shining sea” is a bad idea, but Democrats support “fencing and barriers where appropriate,” and he is open to some wall funding.

Kildee said, “Well, you can call it what you want. We’re open, and continue to support effective border security, which would include fencing and barriers where appropriate, but also, hopefully, will focus much more attention on those issues that relate to our ports of entry.”

Host Neil Cavuto then asked Kildee if he agreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) characterization of a wall as immoral.

Kildee answered, “I think a wall from sea to shining sea would be. I don’t think we’re talking about that any longer.”

Cavuto then asked, “[Y]ou would be open for some wall funding if it came to that?”

Kildee responded, “Well, for sure, and we’ve supported that in the past.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett