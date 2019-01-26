Home Depot Co-Founder: Socialism’s Support ‘Comes Right Out of the Universities’

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus said support for socialism “comes right out of the universities” on Friday’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto” on the Fox News Channel.

Marcus said, “We have a group of people in Washington today, new representatives especially, that look at socialism as the way to go…it comes right out of the universities. You see students graduating today, and…almost 50% of students coming out of universities today believe that socialism is the answer. That’s frightening to me.”

(h/t Campus Reform)

