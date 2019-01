On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Up,” DNC Chair Tom Perez praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) handling of the government shutdown.

Perez said, “This was a hostage-taking, plainly and simply. And Speaker Pelosi was spot on to do what she did.”

Perez continued by stating that, moving forward, Democrats will talk about health care, creating jobs, and combating corruption.

