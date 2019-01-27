Adam Schiff: Mueller Should Look Into Donald Trump Jr. Testimony for Possible ‘Perjury Prosecution’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said he wanted special counsel Robert Mueller to look at Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony before his committee for possible “perjury prosecution.”

Schiff said, “I’d like the special counsel to have access to Don Jr.’s testimony and determine whether it is evidence of false statements. “I think and I greatly appreciate the seriousness with which the special counsel takes lying to Congress. So I’ll let Bob Mueller be the judge of that. But one of the first acts, if not the first act, of our committee will be to send all of these transcripts of all the witnesses to Bob Mueller so that he can consider whether additional perjury charges are warranted.”

He continued, “I believe the special counsel has had access to the transcripts, but not for the purpose of use in a perjury prosecution. So that’s what we want to make sure that the special counsel has access to these transcripts and can use them for whatever purpose including perjury prosecution or witness intimidation or obstruction of justice.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN