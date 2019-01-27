Chris Christie: Roger Stone Indictment Is ‘Pretty Damning’

Sunday ABC’s “This Week,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said the indictment against political consultant Roger Stone in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe was “pretty damning.”

When asked about Roger Stone saying his indictment is thin, Christie said, “It’s not. I mean, you know, the fact of the matter is that every white collar defendant in this circumstance when they are confronted with a bunch of documents of their own making try to say that they’re out of context. If I had a nickel for every defendant that told me it was out of context, I would be a rich guy, and I’m not. He has got a problem because they have got all these emails and text messages that he created that tell a pretty clear story and I think it’s going to be very difficult for a jury to listen to that and conclude that it wasn’t what he was trying to do.”

He added, “I think if he decides to go to trial, he is in very, very grave danger. Everybody is presumed innocent, George, and so is he, but the indictment is a pretty damning indictment.”

