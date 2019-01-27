CNN’s Zeleny: Hillary Clinton Telling Friends She Has Not Closed the Door on 2020 Run

Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” senior White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny said former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is telling people she has not yet closed the door to running for president in 2020.

Zeleny said, “Hillary Clinton is telling people that she’s not closing the doors to the idea of running in 2020.”

He continued, “I’m told by three people that, as recently as this week, she was telling people that, look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying look, I’m not closing the doors to this.”

He added, “She is still believing that there maybe could be a possibility under the argument of this, ‘I won the popular vote. All of this has sort of vindicated what happened in 2016.'”

