Corsi: ‘I Will Be Happy’ to Testify Against Roger Stone

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” long-time Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi said he would be “happy” to testify against Stone for special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

When host Jake Tapper asked if he would testify against Roger Stone, Corsi said, “I will be happy to testify, if — I would suspect to be subpoenaed. And I will let the testimony fall wherever it falls. I’m going to tell the truth, to the best of my ability.”

He added, “I’m going to do my best to tell the truth, without calculation of whom it benefits or whom it detracts.”

