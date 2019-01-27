Dem Rep. Jeffries: ‘I Don’t Regret’ Calling Trump the Grand Wizard Of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D- NY) said he did not regret calling President Donald Trump “the Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Jeffries said, “I don’t regret the use of the language. I think we need to move forward. America is a great country. We have come a long way on the question of race. We still have a long way to go at the end of the day. We’re a nation of immigrants. I think it was Dr. King who said, we all came on different slips, but we’re in the same boat right now. I think that’s the way to proceed.”

