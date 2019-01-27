Julián Castro: ‘I Absolutely Would Look at Undoing Tax Cuts That Benefited the Super-Wealthy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Obama HUD Secretary and 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Julián Castro said he would “absolutely” look at undoing the Republican tax cuts.

Castro said, “I absolutely would look at undoing the tax cuts that benefited the super wealthy and benefited corporations. We also, as you know, Jake, we’ll have to look at other, other ways of raising revenue. But I have said very clearly that I believe that it’s worth it. I believe that in this nation, the wealthiest nation on Earth, there is no reason that anybody should go without health care when they need it. I’m under no illusion that that’s going to be easy.”

