Rubio: ‘People Will Be Surprised’ How Far Trump Will Go on DACA, TPS

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen Marco Rubio (R-FL) said people would “be surprised” at how much President Donald Trump will do for people who have Temporary Protective Status (TPS) and those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Rubio said, “I think people will be surprised at how much this White House is willing to do. Maybe not as far as the Democrats want to go but how much certainty they’re willing to provide people under DACA, under TPS, people that have been here a long time but aren’t criminals if the president can get his primary promise which is something we should all share, to protect our borders in a way that’s effective.”

He added, “TPS by name, by design is supposed to be temporary. The president is following the law in that regard. That said, he’s willing to extend it, maybe even find permanency. They told me they are willing to provide permanency in some cases but he’s got to get his first priority done. It’s the way he can justify it and the key that unlocks the door to everything else.”

