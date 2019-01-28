Harris: ‘Inhumane’ to Maybe Protect DACA Kids But Not Parents – I Won’t Vote for a Wall ‘Under Any Circumstances’

During a town hall on CNN on Monday, Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-CA) vowed that she won’t vote for a border wall and criticized the Trump administration for offering to possibly protect DACA children, but not their parents as “inhumane and contrary to who we are and the values we hold as Americans.”

Harris began by criticizing the Trump administration for breaking the promise the government made on DACA.

She added, “[I]t is wrong…for this administration to then trade the idea that, okay, well, maybe we’ll let the kids stay, but not their parents. So, yet again, we have an example of this administration willing to separate children from their parents, which is inhumane and contrary to who we are and the values we hold as Americans.”

Moderator Jake Tapper later asked Harris if she would support trading permanent DACA protections for wall funding.

Harris answered, “I’m not going to vote for a wall under any circumstances.”

She continued that she supports better technology, drones, and cameras to secure the border.

